We may know it as the incline, but to Colin Meloy it requires a few more syllables.

“In Pittsburgh,” the Decemberists singer said Saturday night at the sold-out Stage AE, “I have to make some mention of the funicular.”

Such a term, one that we never use here, is not surprising coming from a man who can drop the word “prevaricate” into a song where others might just say, well, “front.”

Over the last 16 years leading the Portland, Ore., band, Mr. Meloy has distinguished himself as indie-rock’s premier storyteller, inspired by the British folk revival of the ‘60s and fascinated with ancient folklore, fraught romances and tales of the battlefield. His songs, even the domestic ones, have a higher body count and spill more blood than most metal bands, while being presented in a manner appealing to the average NPR listener.

“I don’t play until the stage is red,” he joked to the lighting man prior to “The Rake’s Song,” a harrowing tale from rock opera “The Hazards of Love” of a widowed father “divesting” of his burdens.

“This is a song about a joint suicide,” he said casually, introducing the otherwise jaunty-sounding “We Both Go Down Together.”

With the Decemberists — there’s no Russia connection — he has a seasoned seven-piece unit that can roll out a beautiful folk-rock ditty, turn toward R.E.M. on a dime on a song like “Down by the Water” or wield the power of a mighty prog band, with the great Jenny Conlee channeling Keith Emerson. It’s notable that one of the biggest crowd reactions came when guitarist Chris Funk struck the raw electric power chords at the end of “The Crane Wife 3.”

On Saturday, the Decemberists served fans the full sonic range on a tour that arrives two years past the release of seventh album, “What a Terrible World, What a Beautiful World,” the second consecutive Decemberists record post “Hazards” to stay in a tighter folk-rock vein.

Fueled by a bottle of red wine, which he sipped from a glass, Mr. Meloy applied his potent and unfailing high baritone to a 17-song set that touched on all but “Her Majesty the Decemberists.” He took a murderous trip to “The Island” on the prog-rock piece that had Ms. Conlee thrilling fans with her organ swirls; languished in the tranquil but unsetting teen love story of “Lake Song”; and dug deep into “The Crane Wife” bonus tracks for a timely and melancholy “After the Bombs.”

The band teased two songs deemed to be “works in progress” for the next album: “Traveling On,” a jangly, ‘60s-style rocker with a “Happy Together” riff; and an uncharacteristically boozy boogie tune, “We All Die Young,” that he quipped was “a reflection on our current state.”

After retelling the story of a night sleeping on the barista’s floor after playing Garfield venue the Quiet Storm in 2003, they closed the main set, at 90 minutes, in rousing fashion with the Shakespearean revenge tale “O Valencia!” and the rebel cry of “This Is Why We Fight.”

But there was a lot more to come, with “The Tain,” a nearly 20-minute mini-rock opera inspired by Irish mythology, that revealed the Decemberists’ full palette and made lovely use of the female vocalists. They ended in soft acoustic mode with “June Hymn,” just a simple ode to spring in the garden. But why the air of tragedy and what do those “yellow bonnets” represent?

It’s never so simple with Colin Meloy.

Scott Mervis: smervis@post-gazette.com.

Decemberists Set List

The Infanta

We Both Go Down Together

Shiny

Down by the Water

The Crane Wife 3

The Island

Traveling On

We All Die Young

After the Bombs

Odalisque

Lake Song

The Wrong Year

The Rake's Song

O Valencia!

This Is Why We Fight

Encore:

The Tain

June Hymn