Here’s a quick look at how Pittsburgh is ringing in the new year:

Ace Hotel, East Liberty: Funk/disco/boogie with DJs C Scott and OH85, 9 p.m., free; www.acehotel.com/calendar/pittsburgh.

Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive, Bloomfield: Beach Party with DJ Thermos (’90s night), DJ Hank D, mechanical shark, ball pit pool, beach balls and more, 9 p.m., $5; www.belvederesultradive.com.

Brillobox, Bloomfield: Slappers N Bangers, 10 p.m., $10; www.brilloboxpgh.com.

Cattivo, Lawrenceville: A Gothic New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball (lower level), 9 p.m., $10 with a mask/$15 without a mask; Drake Night NYE (upper level), 9 p.m., $10; www.cattivopgh.com.

First Night Pittsburgh: Live music, parade, fireworks and more throughout Downtown, 6 p.m.-midnight, http://firstnightpgh.trustarts.org/.

Gateway Clipper, Station Square: New Year’s Eve Dinner Cruise, 6 p.m.; New Year’s Eve Dance, 9:30 p.m.; New Year’s Eve Hors D’Ouevres & Dance, 9:30 p.m.; www.gatewayclipper.com.

Hard Rock Cafe, Station Square: Tick Tock Ciroc New Year’s Eve Party with live music and DJ, 9:30 p.m., $25; www.hardrock.com.

Howlers, Bloomfield: Byeee Nyeee: A New Year’s Eve benefit for Gwen’s Girls with live music by Trash Bag, The Lopez, Hi-Pony, Fangs of the Panda, Dumplings, 9 p.m., $5; http://www.howlerspittsburgh.com/events/.

James Street Gastropub and Speakeasy, North Side: Tony Campbell’s Jam Session, 5 p.m., $5; Sam Harris’ New Year’s Celebration, 9 p.m., $10; The Move Makers Dance Party, 9 p.m., $15; http://jamesstreetgastropub.com/.

Jergel’s, Marshall: New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Bash with Totally ’80s, 9 p.m., balloon drop at midnight, buffet and champagne toast, $25 advance, $30 day of event; http://jergels.com.

Meadows Casino, North Strabane: House of Soul, 8 p.m., free; www.meadowsgaming.com.

Rex Theater, South Side: Saved by the 90s “X Official NYE Party,” 9 p.m., $10-$75; www.rextheater.com.

Rivers Casino, North Shore: Mikey and Big Bob KISS Morning Freak Show New Year’s Eve Party, 9 p.m., $50; www.riverscasino.com.

Skybar and Diesel, South Side: New Year’s Eve Bliss, 8 p.m., $30; http://dieselpgh.com/.

Smiling Moose, South Side: Pop-Punk Party with DJ Adam, 9 p.m., www.smiling-moose.com.

Spirit, Lawrenceville: VIP “Big Cheese” Cocktail Party with Frank Sinatra Impersonator Charlie Stayduhar (6-8 p.m.) with dinner buffet ($35 presale). General admission at 8 p.m. ($20 advance; $25 door). In the Lodge: Detour Takeover with Alex Price, Naeem, and Gusto; In the Hall: SMI, The Paul Keys Band, Ball Drop with Charlie Stayduhar and the Spirit Rockettes, Beauty Slap; www.spiritpgh.com/.

Stage AE, North Shore: Electro band Lotus, 7 p.m. doors, $25-$40; ticketmaster.com.

Steel Cactus PNC and Local Brewhouse: North Shore Block Party, open bar 9 p.m. to midnight and light hors d’oeuvres; open bar starts at $50, including access to both locations; steelcactuspgh.com.

Steel Cactus, Shadyside: Festivities with party favors and DJ at 9 p.m.; $10; steelcactuspgh.com.

Steel Cactus, South Side: DJs on two different floors. NocheVieja activities with party favors at 8 p.m.; $20; steelcactuspgh.com.

Wallace’s TapRoom & Hotel Indigo Pittsburgh, East Liberty: Tropical New Year’s Eve celebration featuring The Flow Band, Caribbean-style finger food and complimentary champagne toast, 9 p.m.; no cover; wallacestaproom.com.