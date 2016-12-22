What's happening on New Year's EveDecember 22, 2016 12:00 AM
Here’s a quick look at how Pittsburgh is ringing in the new year:
Ace Hotel, East Liberty: Funk/disco/boogie with DJs C Scott and OH85, 9 p.m., free; www.acehotel.com/calendar/pittsburgh.
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive, Bloomfield: Beach Party with DJ Thermos (’90s night), DJ Hank D, mechanical shark, ball pit pool, beach balls and more, 9 p.m., $5; www.belvederesultradive.com.
Brillobox, Bloomfield: Slappers N Bangers, 10 p.m., $10; www.brilloboxpgh.com.
Cattivo, Lawrenceville: A Gothic New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball (lower level), 9 p.m., $10 with a mask/$15 without a mask; Drake Night NYE (upper level), 9 p.m., $10; www.cattivopgh.com.
First Night Pittsburgh: Live music, parade, fireworks and more throughout Downtown, 6 p.m.-midnight, http://firstnightpgh.trustarts.org/.
Gateway Clipper, Station Square: New Year’s Eve Dinner Cruise, 6 p.m.; New Year’s Eve Dance, 9:30 p.m.; New Year’s Eve Hors D’Ouevres & Dance, 9:30 p.m.; www.gatewayclipper.com.
Hard Rock Cafe, Station Square: Tick Tock Ciroc New Year’s Eve Party with live music and DJ, 9:30 p.m., $25; www.hardrock.com.
Howlers, Bloomfield: Byeee Nyeee: A New Year’s Eve benefit for Gwen’s Girls with live music by Trash Bag, The Lopez, Hi-Pony, Fangs of the Panda, Dumplings, 9 p.m., $5; http://www.howlerspittsburgh.com/events/.
James Street Gastropub and Speakeasy, North Side: Tony Campbell’s Jam Session, 5 p.m., $5; Sam Harris’ New Year’s Celebration, 9 p.m., $10; The Move Makers Dance Party, 9 p.m., $15; http://jamesstreetgastropub.com/.
Jergel’s, Marshall: New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Bash with Totally ’80s, 9 p.m., balloon drop at midnight, buffet and champagne toast, $25 advance, $30 day of event; http://jergels.com.
Meadows Casino, North Strabane: House of Soul, 8 p.m., free; www.meadowsgaming.com.
Rex Theater, South Side: Saved by the 90s “X Official NYE Party,” 9 p.m., $10-$75; www.rextheater.com.
Rivers Casino, North Shore: Mikey and Big Bob KISS Morning Freak Show New Year’s Eve Party, 9 p.m., $50; www.riverscasino.com.
Skybar and Diesel, South Side: New Year’s Eve Bliss, 8 p.m., $30; http://dieselpgh.com/.
Smiling Moose, South Side: Pop-Punk Party with DJ Adam, 9 p.m., www.smiling-moose.com.
Spirit, Lawrenceville: VIP “Big Cheese” Cocktail Party with Frank Sinatra Impersonator Charlie Stayduhar (6-8 p.m.) with dinner buffet ($35 presale). General admission at 8 p.m. ($20 advance; $25 door). In the Lodge: Detour Takeover with Alex Price, Naeem, and Gusto; In the Hall: SMI, The Paul Keys Band, Ball Drop with Charlie Stayduhar and the Spirit Rockettes, Beauty Slap; www.spiritpgh.com/.
Stage AE, North Shore: Electro band Lotus, 7 p.m. doors, $25-$40; ticketmaster.com.
Steel Cactus PNC and Local Brewhouse: North Shore Block Party, open bar 9 p.m. to midnight and light hors d’oeuvres; open bar starts at $50, including access to both locations; steelcactuspgh.com.
Steel Cactus, Shadyside: Festivities with party favors and DJ at 9 p.m.; $10; steelcactuspgh.com.
Steel Cactus, South Side: DJs on two different floors. NocheVieja activities with party favors at 8 p.m.; $20; steelcactuspgh.com.
Wallace’s TapRoom & Hotel Indigo Pittsburgh, East Liberty: Tropical New Year’s Eve celebration featuring The Flow Band, Caribbean-style finger food and complimentary champagne toast, 9 p.m.; no cover; wallacestaproom.com.