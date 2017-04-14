The first teaser trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” debuted at this week at the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando. In the trailer, Daisy Ridley’s Ren appears to be getting Jedi training from Luke Skywalker, while Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and trusty droid BB-8 are on the run — presumably, from Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Rian Johnson takes over from J.J. Abrams and Lawrence Kasdan as writer-director. The Lucasfilm release is due in theaters Dec.15.

The Star Wars Celebration included a video tribute to the franchise's Princess Leia -- Carrie Fisher, who passed away in December. Composer John Williams attended to play Princess Leia's theme.