Carrie Fisher, who reached Hollywood icon status as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise, has died at age 60.

Ms. Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, released a statement through her spokesman saying Fisher died Tuesday just before 9 a.m PST. Ms. Lourd said her mother was “loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”

Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, had taken to social media days earlier to say Ms. Fisher was in “stable condition" after suffering a heart attack on Friday during a flight from London to Los Angeles.

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

"To all her friends and fans, I thank you all for your prayers and good wishes,” Ms. Reynolds wrote on Facebook.

In a 2012 interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Patricia Sheridan, Ms. Fisher was asked about how taking the role of Princess Leia came to define her career.

"It definitely was pivotal. It became everything, so that sort of overshadows everything," she said.

Asked if she would have done anything differently, she said she wasn't sure. "It's sort of like if there was actually someone who was Minnie Mouse and I could meet her and we could have lunch once a week, we would have a lot to laugh about. But there isn't someone like that. In a way, the only thing I can hope is that I'm not Princess Leia. Princess Leia is me."

Ms. Fisher played the house mother of sorority house in the filmed-in-Pittsburgh horror movie "Sorority Row," which took over the lawn and steps in front of Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall for a graduation scene in the fall of 2008.

Ms. Fisher was born October 21, 1956, in Beverly Hills, Calif. She lived life in the spotlight from the start, as the daughter of Ms. Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher. Her parents endured a much-publicized divorce after he left “America’s sweetheart” to marry Elizabeth Taylor.

Ms. Fisher’s film debut came in the 1975 comedy “Shampoo,” starring Warren Beatty, before the “Star Wars” franchise launched her into the stratosphere of fandom, starting in 1977.

The 5-foot-1 actress, author and mental-health activist was married to singer-songwriter Paul Simon for a short time in the mid-1980s, but their turbulent relationship lasted a decade according to the Simon biography “Homeward Bound.”

She chronicled her struggles with fame, relationships and addiction in several nonfiction (“Postcards From the Edge”; “The Best Awful”) and fiction books. Her latest, “The Princess Diarist,” revealed an affair with married co-star Harrison Ford during the filming of the first “Star Wars” film, “A New Hope.”

Though Fisher’s facility as a writer may have surprised fans who only knew her from her work in the galaxy far, far away, it was hardly news to those who knew her best.

“I started reading really early – I wanted to impress my father, who is unimpressable” she told The Los Angeles Times in 2008. “My family called me ‘the bookworm’ and they didn’t say it in a nice way. I fell in love with words…. By about 16 I wanted to be Dorothy Parker.”

Fisher went on to write several more novels, including “Surrender the Pink” and “Delusions of Grandma,” and, again using her life as material, published a 2008 memoir called “Wishful Drinking,” based on a one-woman show she had performed on Broadway. Less publicly, she also earned steady work as one of the film industry’s most in-demand script doctors.

At the time of her death, Fisher was on tour promoting her recently published book “The Princess Diarist.” A memoir based on diaries Fisher kept around the time she filmed the first “Star Wars” movie,” the book revealed that the actress had carried on an affair with co-star Harrison Ford, who played the roguish smuggler Han Solo, with whom Leia had an often tempestuous romantic relationship.

Indeed, Fisher — who was briefly married to singer Paul Simon in the early 1980s and had a daughter, Billie Catherine Lourd, from a later relationship with talent agent Bryan Lourd — was never one to shy away from uncomfortable or intimate subjects. On social media, she cultivated a brash, wise-cracking persona, whether posting droll one-liners or photos of her French bulldog Gary.

When some moviegoers complained on social media about how much older she looked in “The Force Awakens” than when she had last played the character more than three decades earlier, she retorted on Twitter with her typical sharp wit, “Please stop debating about whether or not I aged well. Unfortunately it hurts all 3 of my feelings.”

Fisher had been confirmed to return to the role of Leia in the next installment in the franchise, “Episode VIII,” due in theaters in December 2017. The film finished shooting this summer, but plot details – including what part Leia plays in the next chapter of the saga – have been kept tightly under wraps.

Sharon Eberson: seberson@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1960. The Los Angeles Times contributed.